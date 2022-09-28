Authorities searching for Columbus woman wanted for human trafficking

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Josclyn Sellers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is asking for assistance in locating a Columbus woman who was indicted on human trafficking charges after the arrest of her co-defendant.

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Josclyn Sellers. She was indicted on Aug. 25 on three counts of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

On the same day, 36-year-old David Lee Au was indicted on one count of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Au was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday.

The investigation into Sellers and Au began back in January after the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received tips from the National Human Trafficking Hotline and the Columbus Division of Police.

Through the course of the investigation, one juvenile victim was identified, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information about Sellers’ whereabouts should contact Columbus police.