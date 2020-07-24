x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Crime

Police arrest suspect in Audubon Road fatal shooting

The shooting happened just north of East Hudson Street and I-71.
Credit: Jaylon Walker (Image Courtesy: Franklin County Jail)

Columbus police say a suspect wanted for murder in a shooting death that happened last month in the North Linden area has been arrested.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jaylon Walker Saturday around 5:15 a.m.

Walker is accused of killing 23-year-old Devontay Stanton.

On July 24, officers were called to the 2600 block of Audubon Road, just north of East Hudson Street and I-71, after 2 p.m.

Stanton was found inside a home and he was rushed to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

Walker is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

This is the 73rd homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.