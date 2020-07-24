Police arrest suspect in Audubon Road fatal shooting

Columbus police say a suspect wanted for murder in a shooting death that happened last month in the North Linden area has been arrested.
Police arrested 23-year-old Jaylon Walker Saturday around 5:15 a.m.
Walker is accused of killing 23-year-old Devontay Stanton.
On July 24, officers were called to the 2600 block of Audubon Road, just north of East Hudson Street and I-71, after 2 p.m.
Stanton was found inside a home and he was rushed to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.
Walker is being held at the Franklin County Jail.
This is the 73rd homicide of 2020 in the city of Columbus.