Police arrest suspect in Audubon Road fatal shooting

The shooting happened just north of East Hudson Street and I-71.

Columbus police say a suspect wanted for murder in a shooting death that happened last month in the North Linden area has been arrested.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jaylon Walker Saturday around 5:15 a.m.

Walker is accused of killing 23-year-old Devontay Stanton.

On July 24, officers were called to the 2600 block of Audubon Road, just north of East Hudson Street and I-71, after 2 p.m.

Stanton was found inside a home and he was rushed to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

Walker is being held at the Franklin County Jail.