Athens County man accused of trafficking fentanyl arrested, charged

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs is facing several felony charges.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, several law enforcement agencies performed a search warrant at a home on South Eighth Street in Jacksonville.

During the search, authorities found Mac Donald Carsey, 53, hiding in a bathtub.

Authorities also found suspected fentanyl, fentanyl-related abuse instruments, methamphetamine abuse instruments and a loaded 9 mm handgun in the home.

According to the SMCTF, Carsey had just distributed fentanyl to a woman while a child was inside the home.