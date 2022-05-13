x
Crime

Athens County man accused of trafficking fentanyl arrested, charged

During a search warrant, authorities found Mac Donald Carsey, 53, hiding in a bathtub.
Credit: Southeast Major Crimes Task Force

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs is facing several felony charges.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, several law enforcement agencies performed a search warrant at a home on South Eighth Street in Jacksonville.

During the search, authorities found Mac Donald Carsey, 53, hiding in a bathtub.

Authorities also found suspected fentanyl, fentanyl-related abuse instruments, methamphetamine abuse instruments and a loaded 9 mm handgun in the home.

According to the SMCTF, Carsey had just distributed fentanyl to a woman while a child was inside the home.

Carsey was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability and aggravated possession of drugs.

