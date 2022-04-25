Man sentenced to 18 years to life in fatal 2021 northwest Columbus shooting

Elias Malone pleaded guilty to the murder of Tristan Foor on Jan. 27, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to killing a man last year at a northwest Columbus home.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said Elias Malone entered his plea to a charge of murder with a firearm specification in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor.

The shooting happened back on Jan. 27, 2021, on Aspen Pine Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene after a neighbor reported hearing "banging and violence" coming from a home.

When officers arrived, they found Foor shot multiple times at the bottom of a stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Foor’s death was the 20th homicide in Columbus last year.

Police said a short time later, Malone walked up to officers who were guarding the scene and said he had a gun in his pocket. While being interviewed by detectives, Malone admitted to shooting and killing Foor.

Malone was sentenced to 15 years to life plus three years consecutive for the use of a firearm. He will first become eligible for parole consideration in 18 years less accumulated jail credit of 454 days.

Earlier this month, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Sydney Freshour for her role in the shooting.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Freshour had invited Foor to their home to rob him. After entering, Malone confronted Foor, then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot him once.

Foor then fell down the steps to the front door. Malone followed and shot Foor multiple times in the head, chest, shoulder and back, according to the prosecutor’s office.