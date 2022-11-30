Police ID suspect charged with murder in fatal South Linden shooting

X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in the South Linden neighborhood last month.

Officers were dispatched to the area of East 19th and Gladstone Avenues on the evening of Oct. 30 for a reported shooting.

Officers found Campbell shot inside a car. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died.

A witness told police that a man fired shots into the vehicle and left the scene on foot. Police said an altercation happened before the shooting.

After Campbell was shot, police said he and another person drove to Gladstone Avenue and pulled over to contact medics.

Police announced on Wednesday an arrest warrant was filed for Hergins-Turns.

Campbell's death is the 120th homicide of the year in Columbus.