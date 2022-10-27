Man catches fire after being tased by Arkansas trooper

An Arkansas man was "engulfed in flames" after he was tased by a trooper with Arkansas State Police in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man was "engulfed in flames" after being tased by a trooper with the Arkansas State Police.

According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 13 around 1:10 a.m., as the officer was patrolling Asher Avenue.

While on patrol, the officer said that he began to pursue 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on a black motorcycle with no license plate.

During the pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle reportedly hit 100 mph during the chase that began north of Asher Avenue.

The officer said that the man allegedly ran multiple lights at "high rates of speed," as they passed the intersections of Asher and Woodrow, and then Wright Street and South Pulaski.

The pursuit continued as the two traveled on and off of the interstate, with the biker allegedly reaching speeds of up to 120 mph during the chase.

The chase continued until the biker eventually crashed on Chandler Street. Following the crash, the man was tased while trying to escape with "no effect."

He was then tased a second time, which caused an eruption of fire.

Police later learned that Gaylor had about a gallon of gasoline in his backpack, according to the Associated Press.

An officer was able to grab a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. After the fire was handled, the man was placed in restraints and taken to UAMS due to the burns.