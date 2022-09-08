2 teens arrested in connection to deadly northeast Columbus shooting

Columbus police said 16-year-old Taywaun Gavin and 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon are suspects in the June 25 shooting death of Neal Smith on the northeast side.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the northeast side of Columbus were arrested on Tuesday.

Columbus police said 16-year-old Taywaun Gavin and 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon were located by patrol officers in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Gavin and McClendon were wanted on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges for the shooting death of 24-year-old Neal Smith in June.

A third suspect, 21-year-old Ke'anu Logan, was taken into custody last week and is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan on an aggravated murder charge.

Smith was fatally shot June 25 not long after walking out of a local market on Argyle Drive where he just cashed his check.

While Smith was in the market, police said the three suspects were seen on surveillance video closely watching him check out in the market. Once he left, police said Gavin, McClendon and Logan followed Smith in a vehicle. Two of the suspects got out of that vehicle and confronted Smith.

Police said a witness heard Smith yell "just take it!" before shots were fired. He was shot 13 times.

A woman, who police called an uninvolved bystander, was also struck by gunfire. She survived her injuries.