Arbitrator rules on Columbus police testimony in 2020 protests' criminal investigation

The arbitrator ruled some officers will be forced to testify in connection to the summer of 2020 protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An arbitrator has ruled that some police supervisors may have to testify as part of the city's investigation into some officers from the Columbus Division of police for their actions during the summer 2020 protests.

Three officers have been charged criminally as part of the investigation.

This is part of retired FBI agent Rick Wozniak’s investigation. He was hired by the city to investigate potential crimes by officers during the protests that occurred after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The city tried to force officers to testify, but the police union argued officers shouldn’t have to testify.

Arbitrator Margaret Nancy Johnson said some witnesses will have to testify, but she limited who can be forced to testify.

Johnson said in her ruling, “A witness may be directed or ordered to testify in any investigation of a focus member, including an investigation by the Office of Public Safety.”

Johnson also said sergeants could provide information on interviews they conducted, not what they personally observed.

Former Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Garber, who is serving as a special prosecutor in the investigation, determined there is probable cease to believe that some officers committed misdemeanor crimes and many officers witnessed these actions, according to the city.

She released a statement Wednesday, saying:

“We are very pleased with this ruling. It confirms what we have been attempting to do all along – interview witness officers about what they observed during the protests. The ability to conduct these interviews is a big step toward understanding the events that took place and determining whether the complaints made against officers that were submitted to the City amount to criminal misconduct.”