Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeals for ex-Marion County judge, wife convicted in hit-skip crash

Jason and Julia Warner were sentenced to two years in prison last April.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear appeals from a former Marion County judge and his wife in a 2020 hit-skip crash.

In the rulings issued Tuesday, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said the court "declines to accept jurisdiction" for the appeals by Jason and Julia Warner.

According to the Marion Star , both were free on bail while awaiting the ruling. The couple is expected to be returned to prison to serve out their sentences.

The appeals to the Ohio Supreme Court were filed in December 2021 after the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals upheld both of their convictions.

The crash happened back on June 4, 2020. According to the report, Julia was driving shortly after midnight in the area of Somerlot Hoffman Road in Marion.

The report states she failed to yield while turning and hit another vehicle. The other vehicle then hit a utility pole.

According to the report, the couple then fled the scene and waited around nine hours to report the incident.

The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle was severely injured in the crash.

In April 2021, both were found guilty of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident and complicity to tampering with evidence and given two years in prison.