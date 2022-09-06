New date set for former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell in murder retrial

In April, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the charges against Mitchell in the death of Donna Castleberry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new date has been set for the retrial of a former Columbus police vice squad officer charged in the death of a woman four years ago.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, the new trial for Andrew Mitchell has been rescheduled for Feb. 10, 2023. The retrial was originally scheduled to begin with jury selection on Oct. 20.

In April, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the charges against Mitchell. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said they would seek another trial.

Mitchell was indicted on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after 23-year-old Donna Castleberry was shot and killed in his unmarked police vehicle in August 2018.

The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting. He said he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand.

Prosecutors alleged it was Castleberry who was defending herself, pointing to the fact she was found shot in the back of Mitchell’s car while reportedly attempting to escape.

During the trial, jurors listened to a recording of Castleberry’s final moments, during which she could be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me, no help!” and “Please help me!”

Jurors were not told that Mitchell was under investigation at the time of the shooting and that he is facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators.