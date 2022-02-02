Memphis police searching for missing newborn's body after mom found dead; father charged with double murder

Memphis police said that they have charged Brandon Isabelle, the father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, with two counts of murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said in a tweet Wednesday evening that Brandon Isabelle, 25, father of missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

A police affidavit said Isabelle admitted to luring Hoyle into the E. Levi Road and Sedgwick Street area and shooting her. Isabelle also admitted to taking the child out of the car, driving her to Island Park and the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp, where he tossed the child into the water.

Isabelle also told police he tossed the gun he shot Hoyle with into the Mississippi River and Wolf River Delta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Hoyle after she was reported missing when her mother was found shot to death in Whitehaven.

Police said Hoyle has not been found, but they are continuing to search for her possible remains.

According to a police affidavit, an officer was looking for stolen vehicles on Monday around 11 p.m. when they found a tan Chevy Cruze with the driver side window broken out.

The affidavit said the officer ran the tag which showed that the car belonged to Danielle Hoyle. Police then called Hoyle's family, who told police they had not heard from her and that she left the house earlier with her two-day-old daughter.

The affidavit said while officers were making contact with the family, an officer found a woman shot in her head laying outside of the car off the road. That woman was identified as Hoyle. The two-day-old child wasn't found on the scene.

Police said they developed the child's father, Isabelle, as a possible suspect and he was detained.

Brandon Isabelle has been arrested and charged.

A male has been detained. He is known to the victims.

The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.



If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MPD as well as TBI were searching in the 800 block of Island Dr. for missing Kennedy Hoyle.