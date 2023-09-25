Records: Woman dies from injuries suffered during alleged fight inside north Columbus apartment; man charged with murder

The suspect and the woman were verbally and physically fighting each other since the early morning hours on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after admitting to pushing and hitting a woman who died shortly after being injured during an alleged fight in an apartment in north Columbus on Sunday.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Latrell Stafford called police around 10:26 p.m. to report the woman was unresponsive inside the apartment on Alona Drive.

Officers arrived at the home and found the woman inside suffering from visible injuries.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m. The woman’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified, detectives said.

Stafford told police that he and the woman were verbally and physically fighting each other since early that morning, according to court records. He added that the two were pushing each other throughout the apartment.

Court records state that Stafford pushed the woman into the bathroom, causing her to fall. Her body hit the bathtub and her head hit the tile wall.

During the fight, Stafford also admitted to police that obtained a belt and struck the woman multiple times with it.

Stafford then called 911 and requested police and medics to respond.

Stafford is set to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).