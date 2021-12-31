All-you-can-drink offers could cost a bar its liquor license

This year, the Ohio Investigative Unit has already received dozens more complaints about all-you-can-drink deals than in the past.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many people may opt to stay home for New Year's, there are still plenty of New Year's Eve revelers who are expected to hit the bars. Bars offering certain deals to attract customers may also attract law enforcement.

Many will be celebrating the new year with a drink in their hand.

Many bars were either closed, or restricted on how many customers they could have because of COVID-19 concerns last year. The Ohio Investigative Unit expects Friday to be a busy night.

“I think it's just, bars want to attract people to come to their establishments for New Year's Eve. There are more people that are looking to get out this year that maybe stayed home last year because of COVID,” said Eric Wolf, Enforcement Commander for the Ohio Investigative Unit.

This means bars could offer all-you-can-drink deals to get you in the door.

“It encourages individuals to become intoxicated, oftentimes beyond the point that they are able to take care of themselves. That poses a public safety hazard,” Wolf explained.

This is why it's actually illegal in the state of Ohio.

“People getting in their mind that they need to basically get their money's worth and try to drink as much as they can,” Wolf said.

This year, the Ohio Investigative Unit has already received dozens more complaints about all-you-can-drink deals than in the past. Agents will be out statewide enforcing liquor laws.

“The focus is more administratively on the bar itself. It's not so much the individual itself that happens to be taking advantage of what the bar is offering,” Wolf explained.