Police: All 5 suspects involved in South Linden gas station shooting arrested

The shooting happened on Sept 21. at the Sunoco gas station on Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All five suspects involved in a shooting at a South Linden gas station last month that paralyzed a woman have been arrested.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept 21. for a reported shooting.

Police said a woman, 33-year-old Marissa Jones, stopped at the gas station and was surrounded by a group of three suspects. As she was trying to close the passenger side door, police said one of the suspects got into the vehicle and demanded her belongings. A shot was fired and Jones was struck.

Police believed two other suspects were also a part of the attempted robbery.

Two days after the shooting, police said 20-year-old Jawara Scott, the suspected shooter, was arrested.

The other four suspects, all of whom are between the ages of 15 and 17, have been arrested.

Jones' family said the shooting left her paralyzed from the neck down.

"It was just so devastating seeing how vibrant my daughter usually is on a regular basis," said Jones' mother, Yvonne. "They're telling us this life sentence for her is being paralyzed from the neck down so it was really, really bad."