Georgia woman sentenced to prison in connection to February crash that seriously injured Ohio state trooper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Georgia woman was sentenced to 72 months in prison Monday after she pleaded guilty to crashing into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser and seriously injuring a trooper earlier this year.

Records from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas state that 29-year-old Alea Weil entered a plea agreement with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office last month and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

As a result of the plea deal, several charges were dropped, including possession of cocaine, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Weil was sentenced in court on Monday to 72 months in prison with a two-year post-release control.

On Feb. 13, Trooper Adrian Wilson was outside of his marked cruiser, with its overhead emergency lights activated, removing debris from the road on Interstate 71 near state Route 665 in Grove City.

While Wilson was standing in front of his cruiser, Weil was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Toyota RAV4 and left her lane.

Weil then crashed into the rear of the cruiser, causing it to strike Wilson who was thrown onto the hood and into the windshield.

Wilson and Weil sustained serious injuries and were taken to Grant Medical Center. According to court documents, Wilson suffered a broken leg and a severe head injury.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said cocaine and fentanyl were found in Weil’s vehicle and it was later determined she was under the influence of both drugs at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said Weil was driving approximately 83 mph.