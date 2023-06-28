Georgia woman enters plea deal in February crash that seriously injured Ohio state trooper

Alea Weil pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Georgia woman will be sentenced next month to charges in connection to crashing a vehicle into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser and seriously injuring a trooper earlier this year.

Records from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas state that 29-year-old Alea Weil entered a plea agreement with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

She faced additional charges of possession of cocaine, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence and initially pleaded not guilty to all charges. Those charges were dropped as part of the deal.

On Feb. 13, Trooper Adrian Wilson was outside of his marked cruiser, with its overhead emergency lights activated, removing debris from the road on Interstate 71 near state Route 665 in Grove City.

While Wilson was standing in front of his cruiser, the prosecutor’s office said Weil was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Toyota RAV4 and left her lane.

Weil then crashed into the rear of the cruiser, causing it to strike Wilson who was thrown onto the hood and into the windshield.

Wilson and Weil sustained serious injuries and were taken to Grant Medical Center. According to court documents, Wilson suffered a broken leg and a severe head injury.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said cocaine and fentanyl were found in Weil’s vehicle and it was later determined she was under the influence of both drugs at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said Weil was driving approximately 83 mph.

Weil was taken into custody when she was released from the hospital.