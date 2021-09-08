Dublin man who served time for collecting urine sentenced to prison for child pornography

Alan Patton entered a guilty plea to one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin man who previously served time for collecting the urine of young boys was sentenced to at least five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Last year, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a tip that 69-year-old Alan Patton was attempting to find child pornography through an online search engine.

Authorities seized numerous electronic devices from Patton's home. Between Feb. 2019 and Sept. 2020, O'Brien said Patton allegedly downloaded videos and images of children engaging in sexual activity.

According to court records, Patton entered a guilty plea to one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor on Wednesday. Patton could serve up to 7 and a half years under the Reagan Tokes Act.

He was also ordered to serve five years of post-release control.

In 1994, Patton pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition against an 8-year-old boy. He served four years in prison and was labeled a sex offender.

Then, in 2006, Patton was caught at a Gahanna movie theater and was accused of watching little boys urinate.

Police said that Patton admitted to collecting boys' urine and even paid them for it. Patton was charged with voyeurism.