GoFundMe removes fundraiser created for one of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Less than a week after her fiancé was found guilty of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, Amy Elrod created a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover legal costs for an appeal for William Roddie Bryan.

However, GoFundMe deleted the page a short time later.

Bryan, along with Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, were found guilty of murder in Arbery's death last Wednesday. Bryan was also found guilty of aggravated assault with a pickup truck, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed it removed three fundraisers for Bryan before any money was raised because company policy prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.

"Shame on GoFundMe for cancelling Roddie's fundraiser for his appeal," Gough wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "Friends and family of Roddie Bryan have set up a new account online, at Spotfund, to fund what are likely to be considerable legal costs associated with his appeal. The money is NOT for me. Not a penny. Please be generous."

Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, told First Coast News he plans to file an appeal regarding the verdict as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, he hadn't filed an appeal yet.

"Sometimes when we go to court we’re disappointed with the verdict, but we have to respect the verdict, and we have respect the work of the jurors in the case, even if we disagree with the result," Gough said Wednesday, following the guilty verdicts.

"Even if we disagree with the law that was charged or the facts that were admitted or not admitted, our Constitution, our system of government depends on respect for the law, so while I’m disappointed and I know Roddie is crushed and his family are crushed, we have a process and that process includes appeal. We'll file a motion on behalf of Mr. Bryan for a new trial next week," Gough said.

"I am the fiancé of William "Roddie" Bryan. He is the man whom was found guilty of murder along with the McMichaels in the Ahmaud Arbery case in Brunswick, Ga. Roddie had no weapon that day, only his cell phone, to which no one would have known what happened that day without it. He also turned it over to the police on the scene and cooperated fully throughout the investigation. Please help anyway you can to #FreeRoddie #IStandWithRoddie"

On the Spotfund fundraiser, Elrod wrote the following.

"I am the fiancé of William "Roddie" Bryan, the man that was found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery along with the McMichaels in Glynn County, Brunswick, Ga. Roddie was not armed and videoed the shooting which he turned over on the scene to the 1st officer. We need your help to appeal his case. Anything you can share is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your help and prayers. If you have negative comments please find a different page as they will be deleted."

That fundraiser raised $800 of the $300,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

No sentencing date has been set yet for Bryan and the McMichaels.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael, Bob Rubin and Jason Sheffield, said they also plan to file an appeal after sentencing.