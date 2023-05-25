Westerville police investigating aggravated arson case at Mount Carmel St. Ann's

The hospital's spokesperson said no patients, visitors or staff members were harmed in the incident.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Authorities are investigating an aggravated arson case that happened at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the hospital told 10TV that the incident was an “act of vandalism” and it happened in the medical office building at the hospital. An unknown individual was responsible for the incident, but further details were not available.

Police said some people were evacuated from the hospital. The spokesperson added no patients, visitors or staff members were harmed in the incident.

The police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The City of Westerville released photos on social media of the person suspected of causing the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call 911 or 614-882-7444.