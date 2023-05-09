Affidavit reveals Delaware murder victims may have been fearful of safety leading up to their death

Mohamed Lamin Kandeh is currently being charged with one count of murder in connection to the death of his parents.

DELAWARE, Ohio — Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, who is being charged with the murder of his parents Mohamed A. and Bintu Kandeh, had his initial appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon at the Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Kandeh is currently being charged with one count of murder in connection to their death. Several loved ones gathered in the courtroom Tuesday for Kandeh’s initial appearance, which was over Zoom.

Delaware police were called to the Kandeh’s home on Bristol Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, after the couple did not meet up with their daughter, Zainab, for lunch.

According to the affidavit, Zainab was concerned for her parents’ safety and went to their house armed with a kitchen knife and box cutter for protection. She found her parents laying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor and immediately called 911.

Zainab shared with the responding detective, Det. Sean Franks, that her brother, Mohamed Lamin, who also lives at the home, is often paranoid and delusional, and has a fascination with firearms.

A warrant was issued for Mohamed Lamin’s arrest Sunday afternoon. Police caught him around 11 a.m. Monday morning about 10 miles away from their home, driving the white Chrysler he was suspected to be traveling in.

The 25-year-old as previously been charged with aggravated menacing in November of last year. That charge was reduced to disorderly conduct following a plea deal. The affidavit stated Zainab claimed during that incident, Mohamed Lamin held a gun up to her father’s head and grinned.

Det. Franks found a box cuter concealed in the mother, Bintu’s, nightgown, which he stated in the affidavit led him to believe she was in fear for her safety. He also discovered the couple had a door security guard and door security bar installed on their bedroom door.