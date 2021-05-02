Bond for former Columbus police officer Adam Coy reduced from $3 million to $1 million

Attorneys representing Coy claimed the original $3 million was "unreasonable" and not in line with similar high-profile murder cases.

A judge has agreed to reduce the bond of a former Columbus police officer accused of killing an unarmed man last year.

Judge Stephen McIntosh reduced Adam Coy's bond from $3 million to $1 million during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Attorneys representing Coy claimed the original $3 million was "unreasonable" and not in line with similar high-profile murder cases.

Coy was arraigned on Feb. 5 on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction in the shooting death of Andre' Hill.

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy took out his gun and fired at Hill.

Though the audio was not recorded, the second officer told investigators Coy yelled "there’s a gun in his other hand" before opening fire.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not find a weapon at the scene.