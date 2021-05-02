Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy released from jail after posting reduced bond

Attorneys representing Coy claimed the original $3 million was "unreasonable" and not in line with similar high-profile murder cases.

A former Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man last year has been released from jail after posting bond.

Judge Stephen McIntosh agreed to reduce Adam Coy's bond from $3 million to $1 million during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Coy posted the $1 million bond and he was released later that day.

Judge McIntosh also said Coy has to surrender his passport, have no contact with law enforcement officers connected to the case and he cannot possess a weapon as conditions of the bond.

Coy was arraigned on Feb. 5 on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction in the shooting death of Andre' Hill.

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy took out his gun and fired at Hill.

Though the audio was not recorded, the second officer told investigators Coy yelled "there’s a gun in his other hand" before opening fire.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not find a weapon at the scene.