Abducted baby dies after suspect crashes car into northwest Ohio home

Police found a loaded weapon and two spent cartridges in the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIFFIN, Ohio — An infant was killed when a suspect drove a car into a home in northwest Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office to inform deputies of an armed man heading to Tiffin man who reportedly abducted a seven-month baby from North Baltimore. The man stated that he was “feeling homicidal and suicidal.”

The Tiffin Police Department said the man told the baby’s mother that he had killed the baby.

Officers spotted the man’s vehicle and began following the vehicle.

Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but police said the man accelerated at a high speed and “erratically drove off the roadway through the front yard of one residence and crashed into another residence, knocking it off its foundation.”

Officers surrounded the vehicle, broke out the back window and retrieved the baby who police said was bleeding from the head and had labored breathing.

The baby was taken to the hospital where they later died. Officers extracted the man from the vehicle, who was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police found a loaded weapon and two spent cartridges in the vehicle.

Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly also released a statement on the incident: