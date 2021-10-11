911 callers detail deadly shooting outside Target near Easton

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random incident and that the victim was the intended target.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released 911 calls following Monday's deadly shooting outside the Target store near Easton Town Center.

A man was shot and killed outside the store, according to police.

Police said the man walked inside the store and made a purchase at the Starbucks.

He left the store and was waiting out front when another man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray or tan long pants approached him and shot him.

The 911 calls revealed what was happening inside and outside the store when the shooting occurred.

A caller told the dispatcher that they heard gunshots and everybody panicked.

"They are locking down the store. We are hiding inside," the caller said.

An off-duty Grove City Police officer was also one of the people who called 911.

He told dispatchers the gunman wore a black hoodie and was inside a black Chevy Impala.

Another person called 911 about 45 minutes later saying she was driving southbound on Steltzer Road, which is near the Target, when they believe the shooting happened.

The caller said she witnessed a black Impala driving erratically, southbound on Steltzer Road near McCutcheon Road.

She added the Impala did not have a license plate.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random incident and that the victim was the intended target.

Police say the victim was not an employee of the store.