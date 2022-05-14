Police: 8-year-old girl shot, 18-year-old woman stabbed during dispute at Weinland Park

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the dispute happened around 6:15 p.m. at the park on Summit Street just north of East 5th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say an 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot during a dispute at Weinland Park Saturday evening. Additionally, an 18-year-old woman was stabbed in connection with the incident.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the park on Summit Street just north of East 5th Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Officers on the scene told 10TV's Richard Solomon that two groups of people were in a dispute when someone fired a gun. The 8-year-old girl was hit and taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police added that the woman was stabbed in relation to the dispute. She was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Officers did not provide further information about a possible suspect or what led to the dispute.