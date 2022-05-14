x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 7-year-old girl critically injured after shooting at Weinland Park

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at the park on Summit Street just north of East 5th Avenue.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Columbus police investigate a shooting at Weinland Park on May 14, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a reported shooting near Weinland Park Saturday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at the park on Summit Street just north of East 5th Avenue.

Police said the girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital for treatment. Police did not provide further information about a possible suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in custody after report of shots fired at bar near Ohio State