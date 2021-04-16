7 arrested at Portsmouth apartment during probation visit turned drug bust

Police arrested seven people and seized what they suspect was methamphetamine and cocaine during a probation visit at a Portsmouth apartment.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police arrested seven people and seized what they suspect was methamphetamine and cocaine during a probation visit at a Portsmouth apartment on Thursday.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, several law enforcement agencies, including the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team, were conducting the visit at an apartment on Kendall Avenue when they identified 20-year-old Michayla Storm Weaver, who had an indictment for her arrest relating to felony drug charges.

During a search of the apartment, officers found what they believed was 13 grams of methamphetamine, as well as 28 grams of cocaine. Task force detectives also found $3,000 in cash and evidence of drug trafficking.

Authorities arrested David L. Jordan, 52, who lived at the home, and Richard E. Scott, 57, on a warrant for violating his probation. Officers also arrested Weaver, Karlin L. Hart Jr., 18, as well as two underage teens found in the apartment, and Ryan Gifford, 42.

According to the release, Jordan, Hart Jr., Weaver, Scott, and a 16-year-old boy are charged with possession of drugs. Gifford was arrested on outstanding warrants, and a 17-year-old girl who the sheriff’s office referred to as a “runaway” was arrested for violating her probation.

The sheriff’s office said a seventh person was also found in the apartment, but has not yet been charged due to their medical condition at the time.

All adults were booked into the Scioto County Jail, while the two underage teenagers were placed in a Chillicothe detention center.