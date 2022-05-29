62-year-old man killed in north Columbus shooting

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 62-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the South Linden area.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were called to the reported shooting in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Arriving officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 7:11 a.m. The man's name will not be released until next of kin has been notified

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

The man's death marks the 52nd homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.