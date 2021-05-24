6 Columbus juveniles have been killed by gunfire in 2021

Six juveniles, ranging in age from 6 to 16, have been shot and killed in Columbus this year.

On Jan. 1 Columbus saw its first two homicides. 6-year-old Alyse Williams and her 9-year-old sister, Ava. It happened on Danwood Drive. The two girls were shot and killed by their father before he took his own life.

Jan. 24 on Hazelwood Road is where 14-year-old Dayvion Jones had just kissed his mother on the cheek before taking the trash out. Moments later, gunshots. The two men charged in his murder are 18 and 19 years old.

Fourteen-year-old Dayvion Burt was shot and killed on Feb. 10 on Tennyson Boulevard.

Fifteen-year-old Trevon Dickson took his last breath on April 20 on Marion Place after police say he was shot and killed. The person now charged with his murder is also 15.

This past Saturday Olivia Kurtz, 16, was killed and five others were wounded after police say someone opened fire at a part at Bicentennial Park.