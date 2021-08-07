$5,000 reward offered for Columbus man accused of robbing a Waffle House

Authorities said Terence Broady has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery and weapons charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies are offering a $5,00 reward for information leading to an arrest of a man accused of armed robbery.

In a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives and the Columbus Division of Police Crime Gun Intelligence Center, Terence Broady is wanted for the armed robbery of Waffle House in the central Ohio area.

According to the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, Broady has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery and weapons charges.