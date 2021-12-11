Findlay man, suspected of shooting at Ohio police officer, captured in Michigan

The man led Toledo police and Monroe Co. sheriff's deputies on a chase Saturday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old Findlay man is in custody after leading Toledo Police and Monroe County Sheriff deputies on a chase through two counties on Saturday afternoon.

Ronald Powell was charged with felonious assault and eluding police, according to Toledo Municipal Court records

In addition, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the man was a suspect in an incident on Friday in Allen County in which a Bluffton, Ohio police officer was shot at.

Sheriff Goodnough says the man led Toledo police on a chase on I-75 heading into Michigan around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Monroe County Sheriff deputies joined in the pursuit.

Powell exited the highway at Laplaisance Rd. in Monroe and headed west.

Stop sticks were then deployed by deputies at Summerfield and Rauch Roads, puncturing the vehicle’s tires.

The car eventually came to a stop on Samaria Rd. near Lewis Ave. and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The chase lasted longer than 30-minutes and reached speeds over 105 mph.

Court documents state Powell struck a Toledo Police cruiser with his vehicle, forcing an officer who was standing near the cruiser to jump out of the way.

Goodnough says a pistol was found in the suspect’s vehicle within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat.

Powell is being held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding as well as weapons-related charges.

A day earlier, on Friday morning, the Allen County Sheriff’s office says a man by the name of Ronald David Powell fled from police in Bluffton who were attempting to execute a traffic stop.

The Allen County Sheriff’s office says someone in the vehicle then began firing at the pursuing officer.

A short time later the vehicle came to a stop and a male and female exited the vehicle where the officer and Powell exchanged gunfire.

After a search, the female was taken into custody.

On Saturday afternoon at 4:32 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff's Office posted an update saying that Powell had been captured, but offered no other details.

🔺Update: SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY🔺 ________________________________________ The suspect is pictured here and has been... Posted by Allen County (OH) Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Bluffton is southeast of Findlay.