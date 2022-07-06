5 juveniles arrested after leading police on chase, crashing stolen car in Newark

The chase reportedly ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Union Street and Burt Avenue in Newark.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested five juveniles following a stolen car chase that started in north Columbus on Tuesday and ended when the vehicle reportedly crashed in Newark.

Columbus police were investigating the juveniles stealing a car from Cranbrooke Lane when they responded to a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of state Route 161 and Karl Road.

Columbus Division of Police Sergeant James Fuqua said officers found the suspect’s vehicle and pursued it through Licking County.

According to Fuqua, the chase ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Union Street and Burt Avenue in Newark. From there, five suspects reportedly got out of the car and attempted to run away but were ultimately taken into custody.

Fuqua did not clarify if anyone was injured in the crash.

During an initial investigation, officers found shell casings in the parking lot of a pharmacy near Karl Road. Though the investigation is ongoing, Columbus police said they believe the juveniles were involved in a shooting prior to the chase.

The stolen vehicle was taken in for further investigation. As of this writing, police have not found a weapon.