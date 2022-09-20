413 pounds of marijuana seized in Cincinnati

The agency said a narcotic detection dog, Bruno, alerted a shipment of dehumidifiers from Canada that arrived in Cincinnati on Sept. 17.

CINCINNATI — United States Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati confiscated several hundred pounds of marijuana over the weekend.

Officers inspected the first shipment and found vacuum-sealed bags inside the dehumidifier cases. The substance inside the bags tested positive for marijuana.

All 12 dehumidifiers were inspected and officers found each one had concealed bags of marijuana, totaling 413 pounds. The street value of the pot was estimated to be $1.10 million.

“Our canine teams are an invaluable asset to the CBP enforcement strategy,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, the director of field operations for the CBP Chicago Field Office. “These interdictions are a testament to the hard work, dedication and training these teams employ on a daily basis protecting America.”