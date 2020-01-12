$40,000 of suspected narcotics seized, man arrested in Richland County

Officials said they found nine ounces of crack, other drugs, a loaded gun and more than $14,000 in cash.

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A man was arrested after police seized about $40,000 of suspected crack cocaine, Percocet and other drugs in Richland County on Monday.

The METRICH Enforcement Unit, Richland County Sheriff's Department and ASORT searched two homes in the 200 block of Grace Street.

Along with nine ounces of suspected crack cocaine and other drugs, officials said they seized a loaded gun, more than $14,000 in cash and a large amount of stolen property.

The drugs have a street value of more than $40,000.