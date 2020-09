The shooting happened in Struthers, just outside of Youngstown.

STRUTHERS, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy is dead and four adults are injured in a shooting in Struthers, just outside of Youngstown, Monday morning.

Police told WKYC the suspect walked through the front door of a home on Perry Street just before 2 a.m. and began yelling and firing shots.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, two men are in critical condition and two women were also injured.