Police identify 4 teen suspects in deadly northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified four suspects in connection to a shooting in northwest Columbus that led to the death of an 18-year-old man in early December.

Police have filed murder and aggravated robbery warrants for the arrest of the suspects whose ages are 14, 15 and 17.

According to police, on Dec. 3, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive on a report of an injury accident. When officers arrived, they found Thomas Hritzo III unresponsive in his vehicle.

Hritzo was taken to a local hospital by medics in critical condition. A release from police says that when medical staff evaluated Hritzo's injuries, they found that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead the next afternoon, according to police.