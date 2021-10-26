4 students charged in Westland High School fight appear in court

A violent fight between students at Westland High School was caught on camera last month. Seven students were charged with aggravated riot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A violent fight between students at Westland High School in Columbus was caught on camera last month. Seven students were charged with aggravated riot and on Tuesday four of them faced a judge.

The cause of the fight, which broke out in the hallway between classes on Sept. 22, is still not determined.

Five of the seven students were scheduled to appear Tuesday.

Magistrate Larry Sanchez ordered all four students who appeared in juvenile court Tuesday morning to wear electronic GPS monitoring devices.

"They'll have certain limitations they're allowed to go to school, they're allowed to go to church, they're allowed to go to the doctor, but other than that they have to be home,” said Magistrate Sanchez.

Andrew Niese, an attorney for one of the students, said the student was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"My client, he was actually getting beat up pretty significantly. He just happened to be on video camera,” Niese said.

One student's request to continue to play soccer was denied. Another student was denied the ability to go to work after school.

One of the five scheduled to appear Tuesday did not due to a car problem.

Two more students are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Wednesday.