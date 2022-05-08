4 killed in shooting near Dayton; person of interest sought

Officers were called to a neighborhood in Butler Township, about eight miles north of Dayton, for a report of shots fired.

DAYTON, Ohio — Law enforcement officials are searching for a person of interest in the shooting deaths of four people in western Ohio on Friday.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said officers found multiple crime scenes and found four victims with gunshot wounds just before noon. Medics pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

Porter identified Stephen Marlow, 39, as a person of interest in the shooting deaths.

Marlow is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow t-shirt.

Porter said Marlow is possibly driving a 2007 Ford Edge with an Ohio license plate number JES 9806.

Marlow is likely armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Marlow should not approach him and call 911 instead.