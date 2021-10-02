4 inmates captured after escaping from Ross County Jail

The Ross County Sheriff's Office says corrections officers at the jail were alerted to an escape from the second-floor housing unit on Friday.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Four inmates are back behind bars after they escaped from the Ross County Jail on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

At approximately 9 p.m., corrections officers at the jail were alerted to an escape from the second-floor housing unit.

A corrections officer in the alley beside the law enforcement complex heard activity on the roof and radioed for assistance.

The officer observed James Bick climbing down the side of the jail and immediately took him into custody.

Three other prisoners, Jeffrey Adkins, Dustin Cummings and Christopher Varney took off down the alley.

The Chillicothe Police Department helped to search for the inmates and the Ohio State Highway Patrol sent troopers and a helicopter to assist.

The sheriff's office said Varney turned himself in a short time later.

Adkins was taken into custody by Chillicothe police behind the IHOP in Shawnee Square after jumping into the Scioto River.

Cummings was taken into custody in the area of State Route 772 and Patton Hill Road at 10:10 p.m.

The sheriff's office says an investigation shows the four prisoners were possibly working with others to breach a wall in the jail.

The four prisoners will face further criminal charges.