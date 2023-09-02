4 injured in 4 separate Columbus shootings early Saturday

All four of the shootings took place between around 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people, including a juvenile, were injured in four separate shootings across Columbus early Saturday morning.

Ship Mill Street

A juvenile is injured after a shooting in the city’s Far South neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Ship Mill Street on a report of a shooting at 1:24 a.m. When they arrived, they found a juvenile victim who was shot in the arm. The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in what police describe as “stable” condition.

The incident remains under investigation. No information on a possible suspect was made available.

Morningstar Drive

Police say a man was shot and injured in west Columbus around 1:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Morningstar Drive in the Westchester-Green Countrie neighborhood on a report of a shooting at a residence. Arriving officers found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and lower body.

Police say the man is in “stable” condition. It's unclear if he was taken to a hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Baroma Drive

Columbus police are investigating after a person was shot on the city’s southwest side.

Officers were called to the 3500 block Baroma Drive in the Riverbend neighborhood at 2:32 a.m. on a report of a shooting. One person was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

No suspect information was released. Police are still investigating the incident.

Interstate 70 West

Police said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot through his vehicle while driving on Interstate 70 West around 3:20 a.m.

The shooting occurred near the exit ramp for Interstate 270 when someone in an unknown vehicle reportedly fired two shots into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was struck one time in the arm and drove himself to a nearby hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been in any of the cases.