OSHP arrests 4 homicide suspects over Labor Day weekend

Troopers were able to apprehend four suspects involved in three separate homicides during traffic stops over the holiday weekend.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that four homicide suspects were arrested from three traffic stops over Labor Day weekend.

“While we are out on the roadway, we have our eyes open and we are looking for other things that may come about other than normal traffic violations. Those are those BOLOs that are being put out by other agencies,” said OSHP Lieutenant Nathan Dennis.

Those BOLOs, or "be on the look out" alerts, help tell other agencies that someone is wanted in connection to a crime, and a law enforcement agency is actively searching for someone.

On Saturday, troopers out of the Bowling Green post spotted a car wanted out of a carjacking and homicide from Monroe County, Michigan.

When apprehended by OSHP, the two suspects inside the vehicle shot at troopers and tried to drive away. Troopers shot back and the car ended up crashing into a ditch.

“There was a barricade situation that took place at that time where the driver was refusing to get out of the vehicle. The patrol brought out their special response team,” explained Dennis.

On Sunday, troopers from the same post spotted a car wanted from a homicide in Chicago. The attempted traffic stop led to a chase and troopers shooting the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, a trooper spotted the car thought to be driven by 25-year-old Mohamed Kandeh, the man accused of killing his parents inside their Delaware home on Sunday. Kandeh was taken into custody without incident.

“Every day our troopers are out there taking criminals off the roadways and we have taken murder suspects off the roadway in the past. To say that we have taken four murder suspects off the roadway in a matter of three days, that's large,” Dennis said.

All of the cases remain under investigation.

In addition to the four arrests, OSHP said they arrested 415 drivers for operating a vehicle under the influence, made 225 drug arrests and 98 felony apprehensions.