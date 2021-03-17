3 suspects wanted in theft of $12,000 English bulldog puppy from north Columbus Petland

Police said two of the suspects entered the petting area before one of them ran out of the back of the store with the puppy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help identifying three suspects wanted for allegedly stealing a puppy from a pet store.

Police say the suspects entered the Petland on Bethel Road on March 12 at 8:20 p.m.

The three asked to see an English bulldog puppy that was priced at $12,000.

The second suspect slowly followed behind.

Police say the second suspect provided ID to employees in exchange for being allowed to hold the puppy.

The suspects entered a black, four-door Hyundai that was driven by the male suspect.