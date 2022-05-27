Illegal drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles recovered during 15-hour crime blitz in north Columbus

Columbus police, SWAT and Drug Crimes units were among some of the law enforcement officers who patrolled the far north side on Thursday in "Operation Unity Part 4."

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police announced the results of its latest operation designed to crack down on crime on the city's north side.

Columbus police, SWAT and Drug Crimes units were among some of the law enforcement officers who patrolled the far north side on Thursday in "Operation Unity Part 4."

The operation is an organized crime blitz that started in 2021 and is aimed at removing violent offenders, illegal weapons and narcotics from city streets.

Officers patrolled the area between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Over the course of 15 hours, law enforcement officers recovered three stolen vehicles and 13 illegal weapons.

You can read the full results of the operation below, which include the apprehension and recovery of:

15 felony arrests

Three stolen vehicles recovered

13 illegal guns recovered

Seven search warrants served

14 arrest warrants served

1,162 grams of cocaine seized

708 grams of fentanyl seized

3,572 grams of marijuana seized

473 grams of meth seized

$39,000 cash seized

$268,000 street value in suspected drugs recovered