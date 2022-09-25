3 shootings reported in less than an hour Saturday night in Columbus

One shooting happened in northwest Columbus while the other two happened on the east side of the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three shootings were reported during a time period of less than one hour Saturday night in Columbus.

Columbus police said the first in this series of shootings was called in around 10:44 p.m. at an apartment complex near Weybridge Road and Bridgeway Circle in northwest Columbus.

Police said one person was found shot in the leg and that person was taken to Riverside Medical Center in a condition described as stable. One person was detained in connection to the shooting.

The second shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Police said officers were called to the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues in east Columbus. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a third shooting happened around 11:20 p.m., also on the east side, on Alexander Lane. One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Police described the person's condition as stable.

These three shootings come after a 15-year-old was shot during a robbery in west Columbus Saturday afternoon.