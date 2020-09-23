3 Ohio State students injured in stabbing on campus

One of the students who was injured is in custody, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police at the Ohio State University say three students were injured in a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the area of North High Street and Lane Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

OSU police say the incident may have started somewhere off campus, but there are conflicting reports as to exactly where the incident began.

All of the students were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

