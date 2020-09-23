3 Ohio State students injured by box cutter during fight on campus

One of the students who was injured is in custody, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police at the Ohio State University said three students were cut during a fight early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the area of North High Street and Lane Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

A spokesperson for the police department said the students were arguing which led to a fight.

The spokesperson said it was initially believed to be a stabbing but the investigation revealed one of the students had a box cutter which ended up cutting all three students.

Police say the incident may have started somewhere off-campus, but there are conflicting reports as to exactly where the incident began.

All of the students were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

