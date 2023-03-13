Police: 3 injured in Clintonville stabbing

The Columbus Division of Police said the stabbing happened around 10:10 p.m. on West Como Avenue, just west of North High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were stabbed in the Clintonville neighborhood on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the stabbing happened around 10:10 p.m. on West Como Avenue, just west of North High Street.

One of the stabbing victims was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with minor injuries.