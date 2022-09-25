3 dead, several injured in multiple overnight shootings in Columbus

The victims who have died are a woman and two men.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and several others were injured in multiple shootings that happened overnight in Columbus.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, two women were shot inside the pub. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47 a.m. Her name has not been released. The second woman who was shot was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. A third person showed up at a hospital and said they had also been shot at the bar. That person is described as stable.

At least one person has been detained in the case.

At 12:53 a.m. Sunday, officers went to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue. Police found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. He has not yet been identified. One person was detained and is cooperating with authorities.

One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night.

Officers went to the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one man shot. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Trevor Seymour.

According to police, three other men were also shot and went to OSU East for treatment. They have all been released.

Police have not shared any information about a suspect in the case.

The deadly shooting at the motorcycle club is one of three that police investigated in less than an hour on Saturday night in Columbus.

Police responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. at an apartment complex near Weybridge Road and Bridgeway Circle in northwest Columbus. One victim was shot in the leg. That person was taken to Riverside Medical Center and was described as stable. One person was detained in connection with that shooting.

Officers investigated a third shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Alexander Lane, which is in east Columbus. Police say one person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. The person's condition was described as stable.

Another shooting happened Saturday afternoon in west Columbus where a 15-year-old was shot during a robbery.