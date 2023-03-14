3 Columbus officers relieved of duty after separate OVI arrests

Officer Tylor Nixon was arrested by Gahanna police on March 10 while OSHP arrested Sgt. Melvin Romans on March 12 and Officer Robbie Whitlow on March 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three officers with the Columbus Division of Police were arrested in separate incidents for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the last four days.

One officer was arrested by Gahanna police while two others were arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

All three officers were relieved of duty, meaning their badges and guns were taken away, according to a Columbus police spokesperson. They were then either placed on leave or put on restricted duty.

March 10: Officer Tylor Nixon arrested in Gahanna

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Tylor Nixon was traveling on Interstate 270 near South Hamilton Road on Friday when he was pulled over. Nixon took a breathalyzer test, which showed his blood-alcohol content was .168%, more than double the legal limit in Ohio.

Nixon was also carrying a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun and was charged with improperly carrying a firearm, a fifth-degree felony, in addition to the OVI.

March 12: Sgt. Melvin Romans arrested in Circleville

According to an OSHP citation, Melvin Romans was arrested for OVI around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in Circleville. Romans was stopped on East Franklin Street near South Pickaway Street. He was also cited for speeding and traveling left of center.

March 13: Officer Robbie Whitlow arrested in Pickerington

Around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, a trooper noticed a pickup truck on state Route 256 in Pickerington drifting to its right and across a dashed line, according to an OSHP impairment report.

The report says the driver of the truck turned left onto Tussing Road toward the center line of the road, but then made an "abrupt and jerky" correction to the right.

After driving on more marked lines, the trooper pulled over the truck, driven by Robbie Whitlow. The report states the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the truck. Whitlow, whose eyes were glassy and bloodshot according the report, told the trooper he was coming from Twins Tavern, a bar in Pickerington.