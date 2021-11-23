3 accused of selling psychedelic mushrooms through dark web plead guilty

James Barlow, Matthew Barlow and Jennifer Campbell all pled guilty in a federal court in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three of the six people charged with selling liquid psychedelic mushrooms online pled guilty in a federal court in Columbus this week, according to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

The group sold the mushrooms in vials for $20 across the dark web from Nov. 13 to April 2020 through the monikers "TRIPWITHSCIENCE" and "PERFECTSHROOMS."

Court documents show at least one customer was in Columbus, Parker said.

These three people pled guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a psychedelic mushroom analog:

James Barlow, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Matthew Barlow, 35, of Murray, Utah

Jennifer Campbell, 42, of Murray, Utah

James also pled guilty to conspiring to launder the drug proceed.

According to James' court documents, he will forfeit approximately $15 million in drug proceeds and property, including millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency, a Tesla Model-X Wagon and other assets.

Parker said James would use people in Nevada, Utah and Maryland to arrange shipments of the mushrooms from Las Vegas, Memphis and Florida to customers throughout the United States and Europe.

A Central Ohio Cyber Drug Task Force investigation found James' organization was responsible for distributing 315 kilograms of powder mushroom analogs and 3,200 kilograms of liquid mushrooms.

Monet Carriere, 32, of Las Vegas, Tony Du Phan, 44, of Memphis, and Ronald Brust, 45, of Las Vegas are also facing federal charges.